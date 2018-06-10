https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-12981957.php
CT Current Conditions
Updated 8:02 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;64;NNE;5;68%
Chester;Sunny;63;Calm;0;63%
Danbury;Sunny;61;Calm;0;80%
Groton;Sunny;62;N;5;61%
Hartford;Sunny;63;NNE;5;67%
Meriden;Sunny;63;N;5;64%
New Haven;Cloudy;65;N;6;65%
Oxford;Sunny;62;Calm;0;59%
Willimantic;Sunny;61;Calm;0;72%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;62;NNW;3;67%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments