CT Current Conditions
Updated 4:02 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;42%
Chester;Sunny;77;Calm;0;33%
Danbury;Sunny;77;NNW;8;40%
Groton;Sunny;70;SSW;6;48%
Hartford;Sunny;78;N;3;30%
Meriden;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;39%
New Haven;Sunny;75;SSW;6;41%
Oxford;Sunny;75;NW;8;44%
Willimantic;Sunny;79;NW;7;29%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;77;SSW;9;35%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
