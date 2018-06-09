CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;42%

Chester;Sunny;77;Calm;0;33%

Danbury;Sunny;77;NNW;8;40%

Groton;Sunny;70;SSW;6;48%

Hartford;Sunny;78;N;3;30%

Meriden;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;39%

New Haven;Sunny;75;SSW;6;41%

Oxford;Sunny;75;NW;8;44%

Willimantic;Sunny;79;NW;7;29%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;77;SSW;9;35%

_____

