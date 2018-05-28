https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-12948311.php
CT Current Conditions
Published 2:04 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;55;NNE;10;84%
Chester;Rain;52;NNE;6;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;ENE;5;92%
Groton;Cloudy;53;NNE;9;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;51;N;8;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;51;N;7;89%
New Haven;Cloudy;54;N;7;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;49;NE;5;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;52;NNE;7;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;N;7;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
