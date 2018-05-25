CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;58;NE;5;78%

Chester;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Clear;53;SW;3;85%

Groton;Fog;52;SSE;7;100%

Hartford;Clear;54;S;7;89%

Meriden;Clear;51;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Oxford;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%

Willimantic;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Clear;54;S;6;89%

_____

