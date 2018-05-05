CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;13;58%

Chester;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;14;37%

Danbury;Clear;68;WNW;13;38%

Groton;Clear;64;SW;10;77%

Hartford;Clear;73;WNW;17;37%

Meriden;Clear;71;WNW;15;40%

New Haven;Cloudy;72;WNW;15;36%

Oxford;Clear;68;WNW;15;46%

Willimantic;Clear;74;W;18;40%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;NW;18;36%

