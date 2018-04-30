CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;43;W;8;73%

Chester;Partly cloudy;39;W;5;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;42;W;7;67%

Groton;Clear;42;W;6;72%

Hartford;Cloudy;43;WSW;10;73%

Meriden;Cloudy;42;WSW;3;72%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;46;WSW;7;62%

Oxford;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Willimantic;Cloudy;41;N;6;79%

Windsor Locks;Showers;42;WSW;8;76%

_____

