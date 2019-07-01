CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019

_____

982 FPUS51 KBOX 010816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

