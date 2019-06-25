CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

