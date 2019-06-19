CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
