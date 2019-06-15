CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

_____

