CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

932 FPUS51 KBOX 110816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

_____

