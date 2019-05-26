CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
CTZ002-262000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
CTZ003-262000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
CTZ004-262000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
