CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
_____
508 FPUS51 KBOX 160516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
CTZ002-160800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ003-160800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-160800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather