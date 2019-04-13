CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

452 FPUS51 KBOX 130816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

