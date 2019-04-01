CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

_____

101 FPUS51 KBOX 010816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather