CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

002 FPUS51 KBOX 280616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

CTZ002-280900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ003-280900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature around 19. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-280900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature around 19. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather