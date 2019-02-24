CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

195 FPUS51 KBOX 241516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

CTZ002-242100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain, then a chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cooler with lows

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CTZ003-242100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cooler. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cooler with lows

around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CTZ004-242100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cooler with lows

around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather