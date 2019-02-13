CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

CTZ002-130900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s through

sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

CTZ003-130900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional

ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

CTZ004-130900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

