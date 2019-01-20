CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

865 FPUS51 KBOX 201620

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1120 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019

CTZ002-202115-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1120 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain early, then a chance of sleet

with possible freezing rain and snow likely. Additional ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-202115-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1120 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain early, then freezing rain likely

with a chance of sleet. Additional ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Not as cool with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ004-202115-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1120 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain early, then freezing rain with a

chance of sleet. Additional ice accumulation of up to one quarter

of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

