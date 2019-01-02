CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

628 FPUS51 KBOX 020916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

CTZ002-022100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ003-022100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ004-022100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

