CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

006 FPUS51 KBOX 310916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

CTZ002-312100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

$$

CTZ003-312100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-312100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather