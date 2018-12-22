CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,
snow and sleet. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,
snow and sleet. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
