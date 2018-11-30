CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018
_____
093 FPUS51 KBOX 301816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
CTZ002-302100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a
slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
CTZ003-302100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
CTZ004-302100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a
slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in
the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather