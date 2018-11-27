CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018
819 FPUS51 KBOX 270916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
CTZ002-272100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ003-272100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ004-272100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy
fog this morning. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
