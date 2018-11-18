CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around
30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the upper 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
