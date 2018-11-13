CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

831 FPUS51 KBOX 130916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

CTZ002-132100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-132100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet with a chance of snow. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-132100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather