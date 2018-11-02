CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

