CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising
into the lower 60s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
