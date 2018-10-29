CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

