CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
