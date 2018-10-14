CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

330 FPUS51 KBOX 140816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

CTZ002-142000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-142000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-142000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather