.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
