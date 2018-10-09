CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

704 FPUS51 KBOX 091116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

CTZ002-092000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ003-092000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ004-092000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

