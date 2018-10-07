CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
648 FPUS51 KBOX 071415
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
CTZ002-072000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler
with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-072000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-072000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers
with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Near
steady temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather