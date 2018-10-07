CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

648 FPUS51 KBOX 071415

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Near

steady temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather