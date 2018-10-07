CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Not as cool. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

