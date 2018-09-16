CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

752 FPUS51 KBOX 161715

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

