CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

107 FPUS51 KBOX 121116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

CTZ002-122000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-122000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-122000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times this morning. Near steady temperature

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather