CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

252 FPUS51 KBOX 030816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

CTZ002-032000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-032000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-032000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

