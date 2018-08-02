CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

444 FPUS51 KBOX 021116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

