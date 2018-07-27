CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
072 FPUS51 KBOX 270215
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
CTZ002-270800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ003-270800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
CTZ004-270800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
