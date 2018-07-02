CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

246 FPUS51 KBOX 020516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

CTZ002-020800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to

100 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-020800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-020800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

