CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

059 FPUS51 KBOX 240516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CTZ002-240800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CTZ003-240800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-240800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with possible

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

