CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

_____

