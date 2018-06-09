CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
257 FPUS51 KBOX 091715
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 PM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather