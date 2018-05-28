CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Areas of
fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Areas of
fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Areas of
fog this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
