CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

447 FPUS51 KBOX 220516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

CTZ002-220800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-220800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-220800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

