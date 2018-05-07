CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

