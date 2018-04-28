CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

510 FPUS51 KBOX 282316

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

CTZ002-290800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-290800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-290800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

