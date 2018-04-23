CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

851 FPUS51 KBOX 231716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

_____

