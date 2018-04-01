CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:22 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
413 FPUS51 KBOX 011416
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
CTZ002-012000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-012000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, then
partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-012000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, then
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast