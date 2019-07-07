CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

_____

187 FPUS51 KALY 070744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070742

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather