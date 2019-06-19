CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
593 FPUS51 KALY 190813
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 190811
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
411 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
CTZ001-192000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
411 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-192000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
411 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
