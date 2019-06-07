CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

535 FPUS51 KALY 070741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Occasional showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Occasional showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

